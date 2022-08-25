The Pulaski Garden Club’s August Pick of the Month is the Butler-Bain Cottage at 212 Sam Davis Avenue.
This lovely historic home is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Bain. Dogwoods offer nice shade while monkey grass and potted begonias lead up to the porch rhododendrons and colorful impatiens.
