The Pulaski Garden Club’s June Pick of the Month is downtown Pulaski resident Gail Luna. PGC member Lauri Adams (right) presents Luna the award for her 225 W. Madison St. home and yard which explodes with color in a variety of beautiful plants and blooms, both in-ground and in whimsical planters. Hanging ferns, trailing Jackson vines and a sitting area give the home a true Southern feel and experience.   PGC / Submitted

