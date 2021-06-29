The Pulaski Garden Club’s June Pick of the Month is downtown Pulaski resident Gail Luna. PGC member Lauri Adams (right) presents Luna the award for her 225 W. Madison St. home and yard which explodes with color in a variety of beautiful plants and blooms, both in-ground and in whimsical planters. Hanging ferns, trailing Jackson vines and a sitting area give the home a true Southern feel and experience. PGC / Submitted
Latest
- Trustees Approve UT’s Acquisition of MMC
- Preparing for UT Southern
- UT Southern Announces Athletic Branding, Mascot
- Legend of the Firehawk
- 2019 Delinquent Taxes Soon to Be Turned Over to Chancery Court
- July 4th Star-Spangled Celebration
- Picking Perfect Watermelons
- County Approves 2021-22 Budget
- Bridge Dedicated to Danny Ray Cobb
- Rose Hill Man Charged in Connection With Sunday Morning Break-In
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.