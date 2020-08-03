Five students receive the Pulaski Lions Club Charles E. Bull Scholarship. Receiving the scholarship were (from left) Kelsey Mize (with her parents Teri Mize and Jason Mize), Madison Mitchell (with her parents Misty and Curtis Mitchell) and Jedidiah Jenkins (whose parents Diane and Jeff Jenkins accepted on his behalf). Scholarship recipients not present were Alexis Rose and Morgan Whitt. Mr. Charles Edward Bull, who lived in the Elkton area, recognized the importance of post-secondary education and by his bequest provided funding for scholarships to students living in the Elkton school district. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
The Pulaski Lions Club recently awarded its F.A. Crabtree and Bobby Howell Scholarship to Komal Patel. The scholarship is given each year in memory of F.A. Crabtree and Bobby Howell who were charter members of the Pulaski Lions Club. Lion F.A. and Lion Bobby held the office of President along with several other offices while they were in the Pulaski Lions Club. Joining Patel are her father Sunny and brother. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
