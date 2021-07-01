Pulaski’s First Pride Festival Welcomed All with Love

The Giles County Agri Park was home to Pulaski’s first-ever Pride festival June 27. The event was coordinated by Layla and Ericka Quiñones, owners of Pulaski’s Soulwaves Sanctuary.
The event brought more than 700 people out in support of the LGBTQ+ community, most of whom were from Pulaski.
Many attendees who came from as far as Memphis and Knoxville learned about the event through a grassroots movement started on the social media platform TikTok by local resident Shane Wood, who began posting using the hashtag “#rednecks4rainbows” in an effort to share that there is support for the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas. Through his efforts, his TikTok followers have organized events and fundraisers in support of LGBT youth.
"If we can reach just one person, it's worth it," Wood said. "Some of my straight redneck friends came and brought their children, just to show their support."
Many in the crowd were allies and supportive family members. For many, it was their first Pride event.
Supporting the community was a prevailing goal for all present, including the Blue Suede Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a chapter of modern day nuns who serve the community through their 501(c)3 non-profit. Their unique wimples and habits were eye-catching amidst the rainbow-clad crowds.
Organizer Ericka Quiñones was glad that they could create a space "where everyone could be themselves."
"This is a place where people can share love, be loved and be accepted," Layla Quiñones said.
The highlight of the event was a drag show featuring Drag Queens Justine Van Der Blair, Taylor St. James, Lexi Sharp and Trinity Monroe, as well as the 615 Platinum Showstoppers dance troupe.
Pulaski native Stephanie Massey, who deemed herself Pulaski’s first drag queen, welcomed the attendees with a message encouraging everyone to love one another.
The performers that followed were received with roars of appreciation from the crowd in the Agri Park’s Vounteer Hall.
Vendors from near and far lined the fairgrounds while DJ Jane Dupree played uplifting pop and dance music for the crowd. Tolley Industries provided a bounce house for the children. The organizers expressed their appreciation for the sponsors who donated, making the event a success.
"Love wins, and today has completely shown that," said Ericka Quiñones. "Love has won today."
