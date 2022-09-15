The Fifth Annual Pulaski Touch a Truck Event will be back on the Historic Pulaski Square Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This free family event allows children of all ages to see, touch, explore and learn about the vehicles we see in our community every day from local businesses, emergency services and civic departments. The event features a variety of food trucks featuring breakfast, lunch and sweet treats.
The first hour, from 9-10 a.m., is a sensory-sensitive period with no flashing lights, horns or sirens, specifically for children with special needs. In addition to the vehicles, the event will have many other activities, including the Giles County Sheriff’s Department offering car seat installation checks, Home Depot kids’ DIY workshop kits to build, the Giles County High School HOSA conducting Blood Pressure Screenings and the Pulaski Lions Club running its newly acquired trackless train.
This year Touch a Truck will be hosting a food drive for Community RFD. Their item of the month is BEANS, so consider bringing donations of dried or canned beans, or other non-perishables to RFD’s booth at the event. They will also be selling pork butts as a fund-raiser. Additionally, any proceeds from Touch a Truck will go to benefit the organization.
Libby’s Auto & Diesel Towing will be set up with a tire swing on one of their wreckers. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is bringing Coastie, an interactive remote controlled boat.
Giles County departments including School Transportation, Highway Department and Solid Waste are participating with their respective vehicles. The first responders are always popular, with the Office of Emergency Management, Giles County Fire and Rescue, Pulaski Police, Giles County Sheriff and others bringing their equipment.
Businesses slated to attend include Universal Carrier Group with its sleeper and day cabs, PES with its bucket truck, SunDrop’s delivery truck, Bass Waste Removal’s roll off truck, Floor Magic Carpet Cleaning’s truck, Bankston Motor Homes RVs, construction equipment from DMC Construction Company Inc. and farm equipment sponsored by First Realty Group.
The food trucks signed up to attend are Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of North Madison County to start your morning off with some caffeine; SipsforLife for a delicious fresh fruit smoothie; Lirettes Cajun Seafood for Louisiana specialties and breakfast; Two Dames With Dawgs for a gourmet hot dog lunch; Get Loaded has loaded fries, potatoes, salads and nachos; Moore Boy’s Barbecue with classic BBQ favorites; Kona Ice of North Madison County-Fayetteville to cool off with some shaved ice; Smith’s Ice Cream Truck featuring your favorite frozen novelties and Fantastic Fluff Cotton Candy. There will even be treats for your canine friends thanks to Sadie’s Barkery!
The event is free to the community thanks to the generous sponsorship of the United Carrier Group, J.J. Brindley for Mayor and Tycon Excavating Contractor Inc. For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/pulaskitouchatruck or email [email protected].
