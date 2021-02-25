A community that contributes together stays together. And wow, what incredible success the WKSR Radio Auction is having this year to benefit the Bodenham Community Club!
Week two of this year’s auction raised $23,968, with $22,543 from bids on the 317 items sold, $1,250 in monetary donations and $175 in memorial donations by the end of the Feb. 21 event for a grand total of $42,509.
The support from all the volunteers and donations has been “very good,” auction volunteer and BCC member Janice Duncan said.
“It was awesome.”
You are requested to pick up and pay for the items you have already won at Giles County Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall by 5 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Do not fret if you still have not had an opportunity to be a part of this community event, because you are going to have yet another chance to participate. For the first year ever, the radio auction is going to continue into a third week with one final auction Sunday, Feb. 28, from 12:30-10 p.m. or until all items are sold.
Since the pandemic interfered with the collection of donations and the inclement weather caused the auction to end early during the first week’s event, this third opportunity really saved us,” Duncan added.
With a great deal of items still remaining, “we welcome everyone down to the park to preview what’s on display there,” she said, adding some of those items include a handmade quilt by a Bodenham alumni, several services, coins, trips and much more.
Sharp Motor Company and Murrey Chevrolet have also donated a “beautiful child’s pedal truck,” Duncan boasted, adding it even has the Bodenham emblem on it.
BCC members are also calling one more time for all the bakers out there to “please, please, please” pull out those aprons, prepare some more goodies and bring those baked items to the park starting at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
You are invited to view auction items from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Agri Park Saturday, Feb. 27, and beginning at 8 am. Sunday. Remember you can bring items to donate and place bids while you are there.
For more information, call Peggy Malone, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; Teresa Hughes, 638-9862; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Email may be sent to jduncan@realtracs.com.
There are no online bid capabilities so simply call 931-347-4313 to place your bid. Set your dial to WKSR FM 100.9, AM 1420 and get ready for round three!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.