Another year, another successful community-sponsored radio auction, which has yielded an astounding $70,782 for the Giles County Little League and Exchange Park.
After the first week raised $30,213 from 368 items, the second week’s totals came in at 409 sold items and $40,569 in bids and donations.
“You guys did a heck of a job,” auctioneer Ed Carter said, noting he could only remember three other auctions in his long tenure that hit the $70K mark.
This is not the final tally as unsold items and monetary gifts can still increase that amount for this cause.
Carter said no deduction will be withheld for the George Martin Scholarship Fund this year, with all proceeds going to the little league, since it was one of Martin’s most favored organizations.
“The late George Martin was a huge fan of the Giles County Little League,” Carter said, noting Martin’s family had decided to relinquish the 10 percent of the auction proceeds that normally go toward the scholarship back to Little League.
Contributions will fund several projects to the park, Giles County Little League Treasurer Joe Young said, adding that many renovations were needed that include the press box, concession area, sprinkler system, concrete, batting cage nets and more.
All auction items should have been picked up by Tuesday, and for any questions about those items or how you can still contribute, call 309-9695.
For those who called in for a new subscription to the PULASKI CITIZEN, with $5 of each donated from new owner Main Street Media to the cause, staff will be reaching out to complete those sales so those donations can be made.
Carter, Young and all involved offered their thanks to all who contributed items, funds and time to make this year’s auction a monumental community achievement.
“It just takes everybody working together,” auctioneer Pat Ford said. “It makes you proud to be a Giles Countian.”
