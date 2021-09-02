It’s hard to believe that Labor Day is already here! Youngsters are back in school, autumn is just around the corner and the holiday season is just ahead. It’s time for one last big party to say goodbye to the summer, celebrate another year of hard work and to herald in the fall. The recipes that follow are just a few suggestions to add to your celebration.
Don’t be afraid of the ingredients in this summer salad recipe. The pairings may seem unusual, but they work well together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad.
Watermelon Summer Salad
3/4 cup halved, thinly sliced red onion
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 1/2 quarts seeded, cubed watermelon
3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup pitted black olive halves
1 cup chopped fresh mint
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Place onion slices in a small bowl with lime juice; the acid of the lime will mellow the flavor of the raw onion. Let stand for 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine watermelon cubes, feta cheese, black olives, onions with the lime juice and mint. Drizzle olive oil over it all and toss to blend.
No holiday party of any kind, be it formal or casual, would be complete without that venerable favorite — the deviled egg. This is a great basic recipe that can be spiced up with country or creole mustard and a few drops of hot sauce. Add a sprig of parsley or a slice of olive on top and they’re just pretty.
Deviled Eggs
8 eggs
1/3 cup of mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 Tablespoons cream-style horseradish sauce
1 drop hot pepper sauce, or to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon chopped parsley, for garnish
1 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
Sliced pimento stuffed olives, for garnish
Place eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by one inch. Cover saucepan and bring water to a boil; remove from heat and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Drain hot water and cool eggs under cold running water in the sink; peel once cooled.
Cut chilled eggs in half lengthwise; place yolks into a mixing bowl and set the whites aside. Mash yolks with a fork until smooth, then stir in the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, hot sauce, salt and pepper.
Spoon the yolk mixture into a heavy plastic bag. Snip a corner off the bag to create a 1/2 inch opening; pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with parsley or paprika or top with a slice of olive for garnish.
This rib recipe is a two-day project. They are baked and marinated overnight with a rub and then grilled with barbecue sauce. Trust us, it’s well worth the time.
Barbecued Ribs
4 pounds baby back pork ribs
4 cloves garlic, sliced
1 Tablespoon white sugar
1 Tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup chili sauce
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
2 Tablespoons onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1 clove crushed garlic
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Place ribs on a rack in a shallow roasting pan; scatter four cloves of sliced garlic over ribs. Cover with foil and bake for 2.5 hours; cool slightly.
In a small bowl, mix together white sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, chili powder and ground cumin; rub spices over cooked ribs. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
In a small saucepan, mix together brown sugar, cider vinegar, ketchup, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, onion, dry mustard and one clove garlic; simmer over medium-low heat, uncovered, for one hour. Reserve a small amount for basting; the remainder is for a dipping sauce.
Preheat grill for medium heat; place ribs on the grill and grill covered for about 12 minutes, basting with the reserved sauce until nicely browned and glazed. Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.
Who doesn’t love grilled chicken? This is an easy and delicious grilled chicken dish that everyone will love.
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken
1/3 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup honey
2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon steak sauce
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Preheat grill for medium heat.
In a shallow bowl, mix mustard, honey, mayonnaise and steak sauce; set aside a small amount for basting and dip the chicken into the remaining sauce to coat.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chicken over indirect heat for 18-20 minutes, turning occasionally, or until juices run clear. Baste occasionally with the reserved sauce during the last 10 minutes; watch carefully to prevent burning.
This recipe is not just for kids. These brownies are easy to prepare and will surprise even the most sophisticated foodie.
S’more Brownies
21.5 ounce package of brownie mix
6 graham crackers
1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
Eight 1.5-ounce bars of your favorite chocolate, coarsely chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare brownie mix according to package directions; spread into a greased 9x13-inch pan.
In a medium bowl, break graham crackers into 1-inch pieces and toss with miniature marshmallows and chocolate; set aside.
Bake brownies for 15 minutes in the preheated oven; remove and sprinkle the s’more goodies evenly over the top. Bake an additional 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow brownies to cool before cutting into squares.
