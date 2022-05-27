Memorial Day pays tribute to the men and women who so selflessly give of themselves to protect our freedoms, particularly those who died in that service.
Giles County’s annual Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Sharewood Park Amphitheater.
The event will begin with opening remarks and introductions from Giles County Veterans Service Officer Barry Alsup. Represented will be the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4577; American Legion Post 60, Disabled American Veterans Sam Davis Post 97, Marine Corps League Detachment 1108, Fleet Reserve, Vietnam Veterans of America, Giles County Veterans Alliance and the Giles County Honor Guard.
This year’s guest speaker will be Retired Army Col. Don Jenkins. Owner of His Way Farms near Ardmore, Jenkins has served as the vice president of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Programs at Modus Operandi Inc. and was responsible for the execution of several programs in support of the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and intelligence agencies.
With credentials in both intelligence and aviation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant from North Georgia College, Dahlonega, Ga., in the Military Intelligence Corps. With these credentials, Jenkins has experience within the U.S. Department of Intelligence, Security and Aviation Systems, which gives him significant knowledge of Department of Defense Command, Control, Communication, Computer Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance systems and how they are used.
Aside from his impressive military credentials, Jenkins received a master’s degree in public administration from Shippensburg University and is also a graduate of the American War College and the Command and General Staff College. He and wife Jennifer are parents to four children, Brooke, Brett, Bethany and Chelsey, and are active members of Grace Community Church.
The program will conclude with the reading of the names of those Giles County veterans who have died in the past year by County Executive Melissa Greene. The Giles County Honor Guard will salute them with a three-round volley and the playing of taps.
