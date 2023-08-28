Bean & Co Boutique celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by The Greater Ardmore Chamber. Bean & Co is a family-owned business that offers women’s boutique clothing in a variety of styles, jewelry and accessories.
Celebrating (from left) are Eleanor Eagle, Jan Price, Athens-Limestone Chamber Director Pammie Jimmar, Greater Ardmore Chamber Director Yolandia Eubanks, Ardmore, Ala., Mayor Billy Shannon, Marilyn Wurtz, Adam Springer, Co-owners Brianna Springer and Jaclee Wurtz, Yogi Wurtz, Kayla McCravy, Ardmore, Tenn., Mayor Mike Magnusson, Ronny Cornelison, Liam King, Andrew King and Serra King.
Visit Bean & Co Boutique, 29984 1st Avenue E., Ardmore, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or online at BeanCoBoutique.com.
