Capstone Realty in Ardmore, Tenn., celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Ardmore Chamber June 15.
Capstone Realty is one of the largest locally-owned, non-franchised real estate companies in the North Alabama market, and it has expanded its footprint to Southern Tennessee.
Capstone Realty, 26173 Main St., Ardmore, Tenn., may be reached at 931-427-8317, or email Brooke Rozell at brooke@choosecapstone.com.
