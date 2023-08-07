The Giles County Agri Park Farmers Market is officially opened by Board Members Benny Birdsong, Matt Moore, Allison Neal, local 4H-er Delia Marchant, Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose and Giles Chamber staff. The market is located at 2014 Elkton Pike and is open weekly on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m.
