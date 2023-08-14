Vibe Dental celebrates its opening with Dr. Bryan Shannon at the West College Street location (between Walmart and Hampton Inn) with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber.
Celebrating are Amanda McGowan, Kayla Reynolds, Gwen McConnell, Mollie Martin, Kim White, Jennifer Ledford, Dr. Bryan Shannon, Connie Johnson, Travonya Jenkins, Dr. Nathan Owens, Jerica Bennett, Shon Lunn, Sydnee Smith, Kimmy Hawkins, Grace Hickman and Makenna Edde.
