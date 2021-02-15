Kelly Fisk Hamlin, executive director of Wolf Gap Education Outreach Inc., will explain how to research African-American military records during a virtual workshop Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in honor of Black History Month.
Hamlin will also share some of the research she has gathered from these archives, including stories about these veterans’ lives. She will focus on the early veterans’ records of the Civil War, specifically a group called the U.S. Colored Troops.
This military group served in middle Tennessee and Alabama from the Civil War until after World War I. The men who were enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops in Giles County had just come out of slavery, so they had most likely never been on a census or had their names on a land deed or court case, meaning their military records may be the first time their names were legally documented.
These ancestors can be difficult to track through traditional means, but these archives provide invaluable information, including the places the veterans served, their pension records and their enlistment records. Hamlin hopes this virtual workshop will make this information more accessible to the public.
Anyone who is interested in attending this event can register by visiting the Giles County Public Library website, gilescountylibrary.org, and clicking on the Eventbrite link. The Zoom link will be sent via email to the registrants prior to the event. Anyone attending live will be able to participate in a question-and-answer period, but the meeting will also be recorded and made available for later viewing.
