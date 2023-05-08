Addiction impacts each of the 13 counties within the service area of the South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA). Substance abuse, overdose deaths and crime rates continue to rise across the nation. The counties in the care of SCHRA are no different. That’s why SCHRA is trying to do something about it.
On June 7, SCHRA will host a workshop titled “Hope – Change – Heal” at its central office in Fayetteville. The day will feature speakers who are leaders in the field of addiction. Vendors will be present as well for the community to visit and network with. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m.
Topics include the addicted brain, efficacy of forced treatment, self-care, virtual services post-pandemic, positive outcomes for veteran populations, neural networks and more.
A fully catered lunch will be provided at no cost to participants by the generosity of sponsors of the event.
Seating is limited; RSVP to tpatterson@schra.us or 931-433-7182, Ext. 1151.
—SCHRA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.