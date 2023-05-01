Inspirational and contemporary music, preaching and food vendors are just a few specialties to be featured at this year’s Rally for Christ Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Pulaski Square.
While Solid Rock Baptist Church originally developed the idea for this event, “it is being supported by many churches by donations and the Giles County Baptist Association,” parade coordinator Johnny Pruitt said.
“We are encouraging Christians of all denominations to attend,” he said. “We want to encourage people to come out and show their support of the Lord they serve.”
A parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. on First Street at the CB Outreach building and proceed to the Square, where Giles County Executive Graham Stowe will give the welcome speech and share his faith as well, Pruitt said, adding that events will be organized on the north side of the Courthouse, around the gazebo.
Now in its second year, Pruitt said while the first year’s attendance was around 125 people, he would like this year’s to be closer to 200-400.
“I hope [the event] will bring to light the fact that Giles County, specifically Pulaski here, is a Christian community that just wants to uplift the Lord Jesus in our lives in turning America back towards what’s basically our rights afforded under the Constitution,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt said vendors will be serving chicken wings, brisket sandwiches, pulled pork and more.
“I wanted to use local vendors because this is an event that earmarks our local community,” Pruitt said.
Music will feature The Kellys, a southern gospel quartet from Lawrenceburg; a solo performance from Chris Golden, an inspirational artist and son of William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys; the CR Band, a celebrate recovery band of local artists who come together and are involved with several county churches; and also a dance testimony by Marquita Bledsoe with vocalist Caitlin Miller, Pruitt said.
“It’s just going to be a mixture of everything,” Pruitt said. “And I encourage people to come because they will be encouraged in their faith.
“We just want to promote Christ as much as we can to make this a community known as Christian worshipers, and not for the past that it has had, so to speak,” Pruitt concluded.
