The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) will partner with the Giles Senior Center for a four-week Medicare education series.
The Senior Center will host the informational sessions at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 8.
Space is limited to 25; advance registration is required. To register, call the Senior Center at 363-6610.
For other Medicare-related issues or scams, call the SHIP/SMP office at 1-877-801-0044 or 931-379-2927.
—SHIP/SMP
