The Giles County Senior Citizens Center officially opens its new outdoor space with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber May 19.
On hand for the occasion were various patrons of the facility and local officials. The Senior Center is located at 100 Senior Citizens Lane in Pulaski and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
