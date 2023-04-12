Have you ever wished you could take better photos? Want to know how to frame, compose, edit and more? Well, wish no more. Basic Photography 101 has everything you need to make your pictures pop.
Basic Photography 101 is a class for new camera owners, or anyone who has had a camera for a while but has little experience using their camera. It’s for photographers who would like to learn how to take better photographs at family gatherings or at loved one’s events. There’s no age limit and no skill level required.
The class, presented and taught by Guy Schafer and Joel Robison, is scheduled for five weeks — April 17-May 15 — from 5:30-7 p.m. each Monday. There are no fees for the classes, which will be held at the Giles County Public Library. The class is limited to the first 25 students to sign up by visiting gilescountylibrary.org or calling 363-2720 to reserve your seat.
Schafer, the Camera Man from Canada, has always been intrigued by images and those who capture them.
“My first camera was a Polaroid Land camera that whirred out photos right after you snapped them,” he said. “But then I got into 35mm cameras, a Minolta X-700, and shot thousands of pictures with that camera. That camera was lost, and eventually I stopped shooting until I came to Pulaski. That’s when I met Canon! Now I love digital photography and editing, and love capturing life as it happens!”
Robison started in photography in 1980 when he got is first “real” camera for Christmas.
“This camera has traveled the world with me since then and still works today,” he said. “I’ve had experience using both film and digital cameras. I am currently using Nikon gear. I enjoy all types of photography. Early on in my journey, I did have the honor of having some amazing mentors who guided and taught me many aspects of photography. I am looking forward to learning together.”
Topics to be covered include: Parts of the Camera, Lenses, Shooting Modes, Composition and Framing, How to see Light and Dark, Shooting With a Cell Phone, Editing, Post Production, Rules of Thirds and more.
“The class will be entertaining with an open atmosphere and will be mostly hands-on training,” Robison said. “We will be asking you to take photos between classes to be reviewed. Weather and time permitting, during one of the sessions we will be going outside the library to take photographs.”
Digital cameras with removable memory cards and user-adjustable settings are preferred, but not required.
