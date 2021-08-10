The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) provides Medicare counseling to South Central Tennessee’s 13-county district. This would not be possible without the hard work of our amazing volunteers. If you are looking for a way to help your community, consider joining this group. For more information on becoming a volunteer or for help with your Medicare, call toll free 1-877-801-0044 or locally 931-379-2927; or email sctn.ship@sctdd.org. Submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Community Advisory Council Seeks to Honor USCT
- Fairest of the Festival Pageant Is Saturday
- SHIP/SMP Seeks Volunteers
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Aug. 9
- Pulaski City Council Meets Tomorrow
- All County Democrats Welcome
- State Senate Update: Students Start Year Bolstered by New Programs to Accelerate Learning
- Election Commission Seeks to Inform Public on Election Security
- Giles Receives ThreeStar Grant
- Chancellor's Corner: UT Southern Already ‘Seeing Extraordinary Signs of Progress’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.