The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) provides Medicare counseling to South Central Tennessee’s 13-county district. This would not be possible without the hard work of our amazing volunteers. If you are looking for a way to help your community, consider joining this group. For more information on becoming a volunteer or for help with your Medicare, call toll free 1-877-801-0044 or locally 931-379-2927; or email sctn.ship@sctdd.org.   Submitted

