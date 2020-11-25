The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and the right gifts for family and friends await at your local small businesses. Dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country, Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28.
“For 10 years, Small Business Saturday has been an impactful day,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This year, shopping local is more meaningful than ever. Small business owners have made adjustments during the pandemic to keep shoppers and employees safe. When you shop local, you sustain the economy, you encourage entrepreneurs, and in return, you get high quality products and services from people who care about your community.”
Visit Pick Tennessee’s website at picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
—TDA
