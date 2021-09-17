September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. The month generally coincides with the start of school and all across the nation, including right here in Giles County, the public is encouraged to visit their local library and sign up for a library card.
The annual event is sponsored by the National Library Association whose goal it has been since 1987 to ensure that every child has a library card.
A library card is an empowering tool in the life of its holder.
“The Giles County Public Library provides enumerable opportunities for the public through its free programs,” explained Director Cindy Nesbitt. “Our programs cover a wide variety of subjects for all ages and library cards are free.”
A library card is more than a bargain for students and parents, a card saves them hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services. At the Giles County Public Library, there is free access to STEAM programs and activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual assistance, technology workshops, multimedia content and the expertise of librarians. A card is one of the most cost-effective back to school supplies of all.
“During Library Card Sign-up Month, we and libraries across the nation are asking everyone to help spread the word to sign up,” Nesbitt said.
Having a library card gives you access to any publication in the library, the Giles County Historical Society research room and materials, the Giles County Museum and all kinds of fun activities and groups. The Library features programs for all ages with everything from Story Time for the youngest to Dungeons and Dragons and Lego Club for older children and teens to the writer’s group for adults.
Not only do you get access to all the reading materials, but movies and music on DVD, computer access and your card gets you free access to the commercial free television streaming app, Kanopy, with thousands of titles for viewing.
The Giles County Public Library’s main branch is located at 122 S. Second St. in Pulaski. Pulaski branch hours are: Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. There are also branches located in Lynnville and Elkton. Learn more by visiting gilescountylibrary.org, find them on Facebook or call 363-2720.
