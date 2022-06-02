Get ready to “Shop ‘Til You SunDrop” Saturday, June 11, on the Pulaski Square with some local retail therapy.
Many merchants will be having sales and new item releases all morning long, Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Makenna Edde said, adding for consumers to bring their receipts to the Giles Chamber by noon for a drawing and chance to win their money back.
Those participating merchants include Second Street Coffee House, The Three of Cups, The Clothes Pen, The Outlook, Pulaski Nutrition, Ace Hardware, Reeves Drug Store, Cane+Poplar, Gather and ColorMeCozy.
Be sure and follow Historic Downtown Pulaski’s social media accounts for more details about “Shop ‘Til You SunDrop.”
But that’s only the beginning.
“As of right now, we have over 40 craft vendors and 15 food vendors, and the number just keeps growing,” Edde said. “I’m so excited that we are going to have such a variety of vendors at SunDrop Fest.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that if you’re interested in it, we are going to have it at the festival.”
The festivities will begin with a Slam “Drop” competition that will consist of a three-point basketball contest and a slam dunk competition hosted by Faith Over Facts.
The preliminaries will be in the north side parking lot of the Courthouse from 2-4 p.m.
“While children of all ages can enjoy playing basketball right in the heart of Downtown Pulaski, Bank of Frankewing will be across the street in front of Butcher Drafting accepting SunDrop cakes,” Edde said, adding that there will be a two-hour window, from 2-4 p.m., to drop off those cakes for judging to begin at 4 p.m. and winner to be announced after the Milk Drop.
But what else?
Pulaski Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will begin performing in front of the main stage at 3:45 p.m.
Then, the Milk Drop, sponsored by First National Bank and with milk provided by Flowers Creamery, will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the south side of the Courthouse.
While the Slam “Drop” finals will be happening in front of the main stage at 6:15 p.m., the Car Cruise-In will be down North First Street in front of Kitchen 218 from 6-9 p.m.
You will also not want to miss the chance to participate in the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” dance contest before Chris Bandi takes the stage.
Other exciting events during the SunDrop Fest will include:
• Kids Korner sponsored by PES and the Giles County Public Library will be on South Second Street.
• For both children and adults, Anointed Athletics will have a ninja warrior course on the Kids Korner as
well.
• Everyone is invited to come play some video games at the Nashville Gaming Trailer sponsored by JJ Brindley.
• The Giles County Historical Society will be giving historic tours of Downtown Pulaski and the Courthouse. Tours will begin at the Giles County Public Library at 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• The Outlook will have live entertainment in their store from 3-5 p.m.
• Reeves will have SunDrop slushies and snow cones.
• CureTek will have a SunDrop memorabilia booth under their awning. People can drop off SunDrop memorabilia the week before SunDrop Fest and pick it back up the week
after.
• Mommas Munchkins & Milk will have a family lounge at PPAC throughout the event.
SunDrop Fest is just around the corner and expected to be bigger than ever.
If you have any questions or need more information, call Edde at the Giles Chamber, 363-3789, or email her at [email protected]. Information may also be found on the Historic Downtown Pulaski Facebook page or at sundropfest.com.
