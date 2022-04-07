Solid Rock Baptist will host a Unity March and Rally for Jesus Saturday, April 9, from noon-4 p.m. on the Pulaski Square.
Come hear singing, preaching and testimonies in a public celebration of the Lord; bring your lawn chairs. All faiths welcome.
Food trucks and public restrooms on site.
