UT Southern’s latest installment of The Songwriter’s Dream (SWD) concert series will feature an all-star cast of singer-songwriters, most notably Shenandoah front man, Marty Raybon, Lauren Duski and Mitch Rossell.
The show is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Raybon, whose band has a long string of hits including “Two Dozen Roses,” “Ghost in This House,” “Next to You Next to Me” and “Church on the Cumberland Road,” has been involved in music all his life, beginning as a family affair.
“I grew up in a house with my dad who was a fiddle player and a couple of brothers who sang, so I have really been doing the band thing all my life,” Raybon said.
“A lot of the influences my brothers and I had growing up, were a lot of those brother acts. We love the Stanley Brothers, the Osborne Brothers and the Delmore Brothers. I think a lot of the vocals and harmony concepts throughout my career came from that. Along with my dad and brothers, we got an old boy from out of Florida, who played five-string banjo, and we actually started off playing bluegrass music. Like everyone else we knew, we also loved Country music, especially the likes of Merle Haggard, Vern Gosdin and Johnny Paycheck. So, we played and traveled, getting in front of folks and showing our talent off. That’s really how it all got started.”
Like many of the well-known artists of Raybon’s class in Country Music, an imminent move to Music City U.S.A. occurred in the early 1980s. This move was soon followed by a relocation to another important musical epicenter, Muscle Shoals, Ala., and led to the forward progression of his future commercial success.
“I left Florida in 1984 and moved to Nashville, so I did the same thing about 2,000 other people did the same week to try to be a star,” Raybon said.
“I was up there for about nine months, then I moved to Muscle Shoals, Ala., and began with a little club band, never realizing or believing that would be a band that would go on to get a record deal and go on from there. Of course, I am referring to Shenandoah. We cut some tracks for Columbia Records and they listened to them. Then they came down to the club one night and listened to us, and next thing you know we had a record deal.”
Amidst all the hits and awards, Raybon’s definition of true success is the magic of the artist’s music creation, even in songs not considered hits.
“For me it is the work in the studio, knowing that you are going to leave an imprint with your style, what you love and how much it meant to you, all coming out in the records,” Raybon said.
“In the studio, you are trying to do the best you can, and when it goes down on the record, you want it to be right, with certain licks or melodies, so that when people listen to it down through the years, they think it was really good. A lot of the stuff that I favored was stuff we cut that the record companies would never release as singles. Like ‘I Was Young Once Too,’ ‘When You Were Mine’ or ‘Going Down With My Pride’ — those were some of the tunes that meant the most to me because the timbre in the vocals stood out. Those meant a lot to me for not only what the lyrics said, but the delivery itself. The difference between a good song and a great song, it comes down to what it says, even more so than just delivery. Take the ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’ or ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ — it is all about what the song says and how it appeals to people. When you are song writing and making records, you have to reach people commercially, but I believe that if you have found or written a song you really want to cut, it is because you can relate. When you are creating the song, if you have the right ingredients in it, that is what makes the great songs. Write the stuff that folks who do not sing and write can listen to and relate. Music should either make you laugh or make you cry. If you have not made the listener do either one of those, then you have missed the mark.”
Like many other singer-songwriters of his era, Raybon cites the poet of the common man’s wisdom as one of his biggest influences, not only in writing and performing, but also in conduct, authenticity and team assembly.
“I loved watching the legend of Merle Haggard,” Raybon said.
“We opened a lot of shows for Merle, and I just liked him personally and the conversations we would have. I think he impressed a lot of things on us and other artists by being genuine and true to who he was and what he did. Merle loved the people around him and he kept around him the people that he loved. I think that is a very valuable trait someone being in a band or being a band leader can have. I think when you surround yourself with talented people you love and you get to go out and perform for people each night for 90 minutes or two hours, I think that speaks volumes. I have always loved people and I think that is why I keep doing it. Someone asked me recently was I going to retire and I was like to do what? Travel? No. I love what I do and I love the people I get to do it with.”
While Raybon is known for his full band flavor of country, he sees a show like SWD as a unique and intimate opportunity between an artist, the audience and the music.
“I love those intimate musical things we get to do every once in a while, whether with Shenandoah or solo,” Raybon said.
“Personally, I love it when you get to express some of the songs you wrote and you get to tell the stories about it. I have found people really enjoy the stories and how the song came to be and what the idea and experience was driving behind it. You get to express some of your humor. You get to be raw and honest before an audience in expressing who you are and what you are about while sharing with them about a tune and why you wrote it. I think that brings a realness that a lot of people take to. This experience of live music should capture people’s minds and hearts while they are there off of whatever negative is happening around them. We are hired to entertain people, and if you do get people involved and enjoying what you are doing, you can take them far away from those thoughts. If you have been able to do that, then at the end of the evening, you not only entertained them, but you actually allowed them to be a part of the show.”
Raybon also expressed excitement looking forward to listening and collaborating on stage with the other SWD performers at the October show.
“Being on stage in that setting, you are able to work off of each other,” Raybon said. “One kind of feeds off the other when they are playing their part and laying out their heart and then you get to do what you do. If you keep that temperament, working off one another, everyone in the audience picks up on that. You laugh, crack jokes at one another about where they came up with the song, it allows for them to maybe share something about how the song came to be. It is kind of like an interview that allows them to express what they want to say about the tune.”
To hear Raybon share his talents, songs and stories, be sure to purchase tickets for the Oct. 7 show online at swdseries.com. You can also listen and purchase Raybon’s music with Shenandoah on the band’s website and most streaming platforms.
