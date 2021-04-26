STRHS Pulaski officials have announced the opening of Southern Tennessee Primary Care in Medical Office Building One located on the hospital campus. Ginger Hamilton, FNP-C is the health care provider at the new practice.
“We are pleased to be able to offer yet another alternative for patients to find a primary care provider in our community,” hospital CEO Jim Edmondson said. “The care one receives from a primary care provider is comprehensive and addresses all that contributes to a person’s health and well-being. The provider is able to follow their patient from childhood through old age with complete knowledge of the patient’s medical history.”
Services provided at the new clinic for all ages include annual physicals, medical evaluations, DOT exams, employment and sport exams and workers comp evaluation and treatment. Hamilton also provides medical management of chronic conditions, immunizations, hearing exams and visual acuity evaluation, women’s annual exams (pap and breast) along with contraceptive management. Occupational health services and laboratory services are available as well as specialty care referrals.
Hamilton has been a member of the Southern Tennessee medical team for three years, previously at First Choice Health in Pulaski.
For additional information about Hamilton or Southern Tennessee Primary Care, call 931-292-6544.
The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
—STRHS Pulaski
