You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
site-logo

Southern Tennessee Primary Care Ready to Serve All Ages

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
RC-Southern Tennessee Primary Care

Southern Tennessee Primary Care’s Ginger Hamilton, FNP-C, cuts the ribbon to officially open the health care provider with numerous hospital staff, Giles Chamber Diplomats and community members in attendance. Located in Medical Office Building #1 on the STRHS Pulaski campus, Southern Tennessee Primary Care opened in the spring of 2021 and provides primary health care to all ages.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.