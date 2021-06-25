Southern Tennessee Primary Care Ready to Serve All Ages

Southern Tennessee Primary Care’s Ginger Hamilton, FNP-C, cuts the ribbon to officially open the health care provider with numerous hospital staff, Giles Chamber Diplomats and community members in attendance. Located in Medical Office Building #1 on the STRHS Pulaski campus, Southern Tennessee Primary Care opened in the spring of 2021 and provides primary health care to all ages. Submitted
