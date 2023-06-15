Nashville is known as “Music City,” and it is estimated that approximately 1,000 people are working songwriters in Nashville today. If you have ever desired to become a songwriter, you are in luck because Music City is coming to Pulaski.
STAAR Theatre has partnered with Daniel Kim Ethridge, a Nashville-based songwriter and a member of the touring trio, Troubadour Blue, to create a series of songwriter workshops for all ages.
At STAAR Theatre, Ethridge will conduct these monthly workshops alongside several of his fellow Nashville songwriters to share what it takes to create a great song. Students will go through the process of collaboration with the intention of telling the stories that are lived everyday through music.
The first session will be held Saturday, June 24, with sessions for kindergarten-fifth grade from 10-11:30 a.m., sixth-12th grade from 10 a.m.-noon and adults from 12:30-3 p.m.
Future dates will be announced monthly.
“We are delighted to work with Nashville talent to bring something very special and unique to our community for all ages,” Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski said. “Daniel’s love for music and sharing these gifts to further music education, comes from a childhood that was steeped in caring arts/music educators… knowing that creating a space for learning and expressing yourself is something you will carry throughout life. We hope our community will take advantage of this offering and the sessions to follow monthly.”
The cost for the June 24 event will be $20 per person, and family discounts are available. Since the instructors are donating their time, all proceeds will be used to cover travel expenses. Space is limited, so make sure to register at STAARtheatre.org by June 19.
STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall is located at 105 N. First St. in Pulaski. For more information on the songwriting workshop series or to purchase tickets for upcoming performances, visit the website or call 931-478-0211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.