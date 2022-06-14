The Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory Inc., also known as STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall, is committed to providing theatre experiences of high professional quality to educate and encourage participation from the community in the performing and visual arts. STAAR is equally committed to enrich, enlighten and entertain the diverse audience in the Southern Tennessee region and beyond.
The STAAR Theatre Board of Directors met last week to explore options to further this mission. After much discussion, the board made the difficult decision to sell the historic building from which STAAR has operated for 15 years.
This includes buildings located at 103 and 105 N. First St. on the east side of the Giles County Courthouse Square, including the 1868 Antoinette Hall Opera House. All of these buildings are solely owned by a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization chartered more than 20 years ago for the purpose of enriching arts experiences in Giles County.
Certainly, the Covid-19 shutdown of two years played a part in this monumental decision. Antoinette Hall is not getting any younger, and time is a factor.
Making Pulaski a premier destination for entertainment in Middle Tennessee while simultaneously saving the Opera House has been our passion. Aid from the City of Pulaski for a new roof bought more time as we sought additional resources to move forward. Donations, grants and appropriations collected in the past for Antoinette Hall have been exclusively used for stabilization, preservation and restoration of the irreplaceable building.
Antoinette Hall is a beautiful, graceful building deserving of attention and care. It is our hope that a new owner, whether it’s an individual or business, will love this building as we have and share our vision of returning Tennessee’s Oldest Opera House to its former glory.
STAAR Theatre will continue to provide quality arts education, theatrical productions and musical entertainment in this community with hopes of working with the new Antoinette Hall owners if they continue the adaptive reuse plan for Antoinette Hall as a center for the arts.
We want to sincerely thank every single person who has stepped into STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall, either as a volunteer, performer, patron or supporter. Just know that YOU, too, have played a part in keeping the arts and history alive in Giles County. All of you have helped us get this far. It is our hope that a new owner can complete the journey.
Thank you!
