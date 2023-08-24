STAAR Studio, a new educational initiative of STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall, has launched a fresh series of classes in the Performing Arts, Visual Arts and Cultural Arts for both children and adults. Reservations are being taken now at staartheatre.org/staarstudio for classes to begin in early September.
“Offering a regular season of classes for adults, youth and children is a priority for STAAR,” STAAR Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski said. “Classes we’ve offered in the past have been very popular, and the new classes are already attracting a variety of students eager to get started.”
The 2023 STAAR Studio Performing Arts educational series includes acting, ballet, tap, theater dance, voice technique and choir, all taught by professional instructors with years of experience in their fields.
“Our instructors are professionals in their disciplines, and they are prepared to guide and inspire students young and old in a relaxing atmosphere,” Pierchoski said, adding that class sizes are small to ensure personalized attention and no prior experience in performing arts is necessary.
In a six-week session, dance instructor and longtime STAAR choreographer and director Mary Ann Trimble will offer one-hour Beginner Tap, Ballet and Intermediate Tap for adults during the day on Mondays, while two separate 90-minute Theater Dance Combo classes for children ages 8-11 and youth ages 12-18 will be held on Saturday mornings. The $75 per student tuition covers all six sessions.
Sandy Slayton-Mavrotheris will provide six weeks of instruction for those desiring to learn more about theatrical performance.
“Sandy has decades of experience in all aspects of theater from choreography to directing to acting,” Pierchoski noted.
Slayton’s class will be an excellent introduction to theater for aspiring thespians as well as a great refresher for those who hope to get back on the stage after a hiatus, according to Pierchoski.
The $75 per student tuition covers all six sessions, with separate classes being held for adults and children/youth on Thursday afternoons.
Holly Aldridge, who has brought her theatrical and musical direction expertise to STAAR for numerous productions over the last decade, will teach vocal classes.
“Holly is has spent 25 years as a public-school music and drama teacher,” Pierchoski said. “STAAR Studio class members will be extremely lucky to have this caliber of vocal instruction.”
She will conduct classes on Tuesday evenings for students age 16 through adult in both Voice Technique and Choir. Two separate Saturday morning Voice Technique classes will provide instruction for children ages 8-12 and youth ages 12-18.
“In a small group atmosphere, participants in voice classes will learn proper singing and breathing techniques,” Aldridge explained. “Adult Choir participants will focus on using correct choral techniques to sing together.”
Aldridge’s six-week, one-hour sessions will culminate in a mini recital on the last day of class. The entire course cost is $75.
Rosalyn Craft is set to teach six weeks of music classes for children ages 3-9. Craft has an extensive background in music education, theatrical and touring
ensemble production management and was director of the LSU Performing Arts Academy. The course tuition is $75.
STAAR Studio’s fall visual arts educational classes are being taught by respected Tennessee artist Susan Elizabeth Jones, who will guide adult participants through painting with watercolors during a two-hour session.
Each $50 session includes watercolor supplies, and students will leave with a watercolor of an autumn pumpkin they can frame.
STAAR Studio’s cultural arts educational classes kick off with a four-week adult quilting class taught by one of the area’s most accomplished quilters, Roni Curry. Each class will last three hours, and at the end of the course, students will have completed a quilt to keep. Curry provides the quilt kits, and participants bring their sewing machines.
“I’ve been sewing since I was 10 years old, made my first quilt at 16 and have made approximately 70 quilts in the last 10 years,” Curry said. “I started teaching quilting in 2013 and founded the Quirky Quilters of Pulaski,.”
Classes will be held at STAAR Studio, known to Giles Countians as the old Abernathy Hardware building, located at 111 N. First St.
—STAAR Studio
