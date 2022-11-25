Nestled on the southeast side of the Pulaski Square lies a hidden gem known as STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall. For the past 20 years, Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory (STAAR) has been providing entertainment in Giles County through the help of numerous volunteers.
STAAR has a holiday production coming up in December for your enjoyment. You will not want to miss STAAR’s production of “A Christmas Story,” directed by Stan Pierchoski.
Adapted by Philip Grecian, this hilarious Christmas classic is based on the motion picture holding the same title and the book, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.”
Five performances will be available for your amusement: Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
STAAR performers have invested many hours in preparation for these holiday performances, so allow them to get you into the holiday spirit this season.
“Proceeds from performances help fund future productions and the preservation of the historic Antoinette Hall Opera House,” STAAR Theatre Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski said.
Constructed in 1868 and located on the second floor of STAAR Theatre, Antoinette Hall is the oldest surviving opera house in Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting staartheatre.org/tickets. Make sure to secure your seats today because tickets are selling out quickly.
STAAR Theatre’s mission is to “inspire and train young people as well as adults with the interest and capacity to seek education in theatre and the arts.” To discover more information on how to audition, volunteer or donate to this 501(c)(3) organization, visit staartheatre.org or call 363-7222.
Stay tuned for upcoming classes at STAAR Theatre: 105 N. First St., Pulaski, TN.
