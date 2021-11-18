STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall will present “Steel Magnolias” this December.
The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.
Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years.”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength — and love — which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
There will be two Dinner Theatre performances: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night, dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. and the curtain rises at 7 p.m.
The dinner menu consists of: Southern Chicken Poulet, mixed greens salad, copper penny carrots, dinner roll, cranberry relish, coffee and tea, along with “Bleedin’ Armadillo Grooms Cake” velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.
Tickets are $45 per person, on sale until Nov. 25.
Reserved seating shows will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 pm.
Tickets range from $12-$20.
Purchase tickets online at STAARTheatre.org.
Follow STAAR Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for links to purchase tickets and all the latest information on the 2022 Schedule.
—STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall
