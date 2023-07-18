Performers take the stage at STAAR Theatre for the opening weekend of ‘Disney’s Newsies,’ and now they look to this weekend to wrap up the show, July 20-22. All of the remaining performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets remain available at staartheatre.org or by calling 363-7222. Submitted
STAAR Theatre’s ‘Newsies’ Production Wraps This Weekend
