STRHS Pulaski is 5-star rated for COPD outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common in-patient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of dying and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2017-19, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided.*
Additionally, from 2017 through 2019, patients treated for COPD in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality have, on average, an 83.3 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals with 1 star for in-house mortality. Similarly, patients treated for COPD in hospitals with 1-star for in-hospital mortality are, on average, six times more likely to die than if they were treated in hospitals with 5 stars for in-house mortality.
“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, said. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades 5-star rating for COPD demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”
“We have been blessed to have been recognized by Healthgrades for four years running,” STRHS Pulaski CEO Jim Edmondson said. “The heart of this success, for which we are continually recognized, are the incredible people who make up our team. It is a privilege to serve them.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare in-patient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards.
—STRHS Pulaski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.