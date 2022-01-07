If you are 60-plus years of age or disabled, call Bonnie Walker at the South Central Tennessee Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disability, 931-379-2955, for assistance in applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — It’s a Snap!
The net income levels have increased and the SNAP Guidelines are different for anyone age 60-plus or disabled. The entire process is conducted via mail, fax or email.
