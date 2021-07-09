RC-Sweet Tees

Sweet Tees celebrates its Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber. Cutting the ribbon are (from left) Hagan Lamar, Amanda Sisk, Caitlin Harris, Heather Ayres, Megan Rogers, Krissy Hagen and Hayley Holt. Sweet Tees is located at 421 W. College St. in Pulaski.   Giles Chamber / Submitted

