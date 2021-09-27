Cookbook author and CEO of historic Belle Meade Plantation Winery Sheree Rose Kelley will visit Pulaski Sept. 30 for a Giles County Public Library Taste and Tell event.
Kelley grew up in Pulaski and her passion for cooking started at an early age right at home through the tutelage of matriarchal influences.
“On our farm we were always pickin’, peelin’, shellin’, shuckin’, snappin’, freezin’, cannin’, cookin’ and eatin’,” she said.
Keeping those Southern traditions and family recipes that date back to her great-grandparents is crucial to Kelley’s culinary philosophy. Her first cookbook, “Breads and Spreads,” won the 2019 Living Now Award in the category of Ethnic, Holiday, Specialty.
Kelley, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, has pinned her second cookbook, “Servin’ Up Summer,” as a loving tribute to summers in the South and their bounty.
“Precious memories of summertime in the South always begin with the smell of sweetbay magnolias,” Kelley said. “I remember the aroma of fresh cut grass, the sight of bees working each tiny bloom, the smell of lavender and mint from the herb garden and blackberry bushes loaded with luscious fruit and the perfume of muscadine grapes.”
The book is not only filled with recipes featuring in-season fruits and vegetables of the region, but with stories of loved ones and the traditions of their kitchens.
Dubbed in 2008 as “The Belle Meade Cake Lady,” Kelley travels back to Pulaski at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, for an evening at First National Bank’s Giles Heritage Theatre where she will tell stories, give a demonstration of selected recipes and host a tasting of her recipes.
The program is FREE to the public. For more information, call the Library at 363-2720, find them on Facebook or visit gilescountylibrary.org.
