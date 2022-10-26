Have you noticed the influx of peculiar scarecrows around town lately? That’s because the Tattie Bogles are back as a Giles County tradition!
Since the competition’s inception back in 2009, local businesses and vendors have rung in the fall season by creating and displaying these “Tattie Bogles” — the Scottish word for scarecrow.
Each business registers with the Giles Chamber and competes to win for best display, with the caveat that they are family-friendly and look like a scarecrow.
“The Tattie Bogle Trail was the perfect community activity to get us through 2020, and now we decided to bring it back once again! With over 20 businesses already signed up, we are expecting some real competition this year,” Giles Chamber Director of Communications and Special Programs Makenna Edde explained.
You can expect a Tattie Bogle Trail map to go live on Facebook Nov. 1, complete with all competitors so you can see each entry for yourself. Join in on the fun by voting for your favorite on the Giles Chamber Facebook page.
There’s still time to sign-up; competitors may register by visiting gilescountychamber.com by Friday, Oct. 28. There is a fee of $25, or $15 for non-profit entries.
The winner will be announced at the Annual Chili Cookoff Nov. 10 and receive $5 from every entry made in the competition!
Get those old boots, gloves and some hay and get to thinking about the most original and festive way to showcase your business to Giles County.
You can call the Chamber at 363-3789 with any questions.
