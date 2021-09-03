What began as a county initiative to celebrate a high state rank in beef production has quickly grown into a regional and state celebration of agriculture as not only a business but also a lifestyle to live, support and respect.
This year, “Here’s the Beef” has partnered with the Pulaski Lions Club and UT-TSU Extension to make a community event that has something for everyone. You can find a schedule poster inside this edition of the Pulaski Citizen and a downloadable PDF under "More Information" on this page. Be sure to hang it up on the wall!
Showing appreciation to area first responders is a major theme of the festival. Here’s the Beef welcomes first responders to bring their immediate family to the festival Wednesday-Saturday for complimentary festival admission. Present your official identification at the ticket booth when you arrive with your family.
We are thrilled to have Paradise Amusements coming to Giles County. At a Paradise Amusements carnival, you can expect to encounter fun and excitement in a safe and friendly environment staffed by courteous, uniformed employees. Enjoy many thrill rides like the Viper, Himalaya, Typhoon and Drop Zone, as well as the classics like the huge Ferris Wheel and the Scrambler. There are plenty of kiddie rides for young children, too. The carnival opens each night at 5 p.m. Armbands are $15 each night.
New this year, Owens Dental is hosting the Torres Family Circus for EIGHT shows! Experience the thrills and skills of these talented performers in a show that is family-friendly and free inside the festival. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Another addition to the festival is helicopter tours. Get a bird’s eye view of the Festival and Pulaski with Chattanooga Helicopter Tours. Prices begin at $20 per person. Availability of the tours is weather permitting.
The wait is over to get another tasty Country Ham Sandwich from the Lions Club Concession Stand, which will also feature burgers, barbecue plates, pickled okra and all the general concessions you need. Unique eats, including iced coffee, shaved ice, gourmet doughnuts and marshmallows, taco salads, ribbon fries and walking tacos, will be at the festival to give your taste buds a good time.
TUESDAY is Opening Day with a huge Enter-To-Win event. Admission is $15 for everyone except children under six years of age not riding rides.
Your $15 gets you in for everything, even a chance to win one of three $500-plus prizes! The grand prize is a VIP four-pack for the rest of the week that includes four admission passes, four armbands and a $40 concession stand voucher for each of the four nights, plus four helicopter tickets and four SunDrop floats. One winner will receive a $500 Bull Market Prize Pack including unlimited Ultimate Car Washes for one year and a store credit for all their various sundries. Our third prize is a La-Z-Boy Rocker Recliner from Giles County Furniture Store valued at $600. Registration for the prizes is from 5-8 p.m. in Volunteer Hall.
Family Feud Live is back this year and sure to be better than ever. The Chamber’s own Olivia Officer will host the classic fast-pace game with local teams you know and surveys you are sure to love!
You can put your money to work for you while you are watching Family Feud at our Cow Pie Bingo game. With a $10 donation to the cause, you receive a bingo square inside the pen of a tired, full-bellied bull. Our judge will note the first square to receive a Cow Pie, and that square wins $500! Proceeds benefit Giles County and Richland FFA groups.
Tuesday’s events include the Deer Head Contest and exhibits featuring honey, crafts, rural photography, woodworking, quilting and other marketable skills.
A first for Here’s the Beef, all are invited to listen to local group The New Gospel Spirituals and the testimony of one of God’s children on Wednesday evening.
Professional Sport Fisherman Clay Dyer was born without any lower limbs, no arm on the left side and a partial arm on the right. His motto for life is “If I can, you can.”
Finally, one of Pulaski’s own is bringing his Praise Team to us as an outreach project. BJ and Cullman FBC are sure to have your heart on fire.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with a Free Admission Flash Mob, where everyone gets in for free for the first 30 minutes.
Thursday is all about the MOOs with a burger contest and cattle show. There will be a Bluegrass Jam where North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame musician Craig Duncan will perform then invite fellow pickers to join in on the fun. Those attending are welcome to bring their own instruments.
The Celebrity Showmanship Round is not new to Here’s the Beef, but it has not seen this level of excitement before. You may know our competitors, but they do not know cows. Carman Brown of local social media CBN Updates fame with the Chamber’s Jessie Parker will emcee a cattle show like you have never seen before.
Those competing are News Channel 5’s Lelan Statom, UT System President Randy Boyd, Tennessee Valley Weatherman Ben Luna, UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche, Bridgeforth Middle School Principal Lori Herd, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, Social Media Influencer Savannah Lee and T-Rac from the Tennessee Titans. Each of our celebrities will have a coach from the Giles County 4-H program to ensure someone knows what is really going on.
Judging the celebrity exhibitors will be County Executive Melissa Greene with her own coach from UT-TSU Extension.
Our celebrities will be on hand for photos before the show, which is set to take place at 6 p.m.
Derby Mayhem begins Thursday night with the Junk Car Jump and Run. The team and stock derbies are Friday night, then Saturday is the grand finale with the team feature, limited weld derby and lawn mower derby. Rules and information are on the Team Derby Mayhem Facebook page. You can also call Greg Owens at 309-7351.
Something fun this year is that Giles County Schools are closed for Parent-Teacher Conferences Friday, Sept. 11. All are invited to the festival for free admission from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to get lunch and visit the exhibits, vendors and demonstrations (see the insert for the full schedule). The festival ticket booth will open at 3 p.m. for the Friday evening events.
Through the day on Friday, festival goers can See The Art Of Chainsaw Carving and Rustic Design When Roark Phillips Turns Logs Into Sculptures LIVE in the LewLew’s Wild Wild Giles tent. Tickets will be sold in the tent to qualify to win one of the sculptures. First responders will receive a ticket at no charge to show appreciation for their service.
On Saturday, Pulaski’s Touch-A-Truck rolls into the Agri Park for children and their families to see, touch and explore a variety of vehicles from emergency and construction to civic and agriculture equipment. Not forgetting where transportation started, guests will see horses and ride on a makeshift train.
Any mode of transportation is welcome and registration is still open. Let Katie Whitfield know what you have by emailing pulaskitouchatruck@gmail.com.
Area Sensory Sensitive Friends are invited to enjoy Touch-A-Truck and the carnival’s kid-sized rides with no music, horns, sirens or flashing lights beginning at 9 a.m.
Following Touch-A-Truck, the Society for Creative Anachronism will demonstrate activities of medieval interest with fighters and artisans at 1 p.m. in the shade of the Show Barn.
At 5:30 p.m., the cutest Country Boy Horse Show class enters the arena on stick horses before we go down the line to end with the Festival Gaited Champion.
To say there is something for everyone at this year’s event is an understatement. The event committee’s goal was to have plenty to do inside the festival that comes with the cost of admission. Rides are fun, but not everyone likes or is tall enough for them. Nearly everything mentioned above is included in the cost of each day’s admission. Bringing two community traditions together is sure to improve them both and offer family fun for everyone in our community.
—Giles Chamber
