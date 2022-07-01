The Outlook donates a portion of its sales as an officially licensed seller of UT Southern merchandise to fund two $500 scholarships for UT Southern students with a strong C average. The donation ceremony includes (from left) Kristin Kimbrough with The Outlook, Edna Luna with UT Southern, Jeff Harwell with The Outlook, UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche and Evan Beech with UT Southern. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
The Outlook Makes Donation for UT Southern Scholarships
