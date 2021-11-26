John and Melissa Amlaner live in Pulaski. John works at Southern Automotive and is involved in local politics and Melissa is a stay-at-home parent. While growing up, John’s parents fostered children.
“Since I was young, I was always interested in becoming a foster parent,” John said.
Since becoming certified, John and Melissa have fostered more than 20 children.
“The certification process is a lot of work, but it is worth it in the end,” John said. “The faster you turn in the paperwork, the faster you are certified!”
While fostering, they also took in children through respite, which are temporary placements until a more permanent option is identified. They never intended to adopt when starting the foster care program; however, there were two children who came into their home on respite that ended up staying.
“It was only supposed to be temporary, but JJ and Leeland just felt like a part of the family, and when they were available for adoption, we adopted them,” John said. “They were the surprise we never expected.”
JJ was adopted by the Amlaner’s in 2020, and Leeland in 2021. When considering the adoption, they talked it over with their family, including their three biological children. It was important to them to have everyone’s full support when adding new members to the family. Both boys are doing well in school, and Leeland even has a job washing cars.
Since the Amlaner’s adopted through foster care, they got to know the kids and their history before moving forward in the adoption process.
“This is an advantage, because we get to see the kids who come into our home to decide if it is the right fit,” John said. “You also get to decide if you are the right people to help them.”
Currently in Tennessee, there are more than 8,000 children in foster care and around 350 of these children are available for adoption. Additionally, 1,000 of these Tennessee children will age out of foster care at age 18 with no family support. The need for foster homes is crucial to help these children find stability and love.
“For those considering becoming foster parents, we would say do it,” John said. “It is worth the effort to help kids feel like they belong. Just open your heart and open your mind!”
To find more information about fostering or fostering to adopt, call Youth Villages Foster Parent Trainer/Recruiter Calista Barberi at 931-255-9370 or visit youthvillages.org/fostercare.
—Youth Villages
