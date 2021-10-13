According to the U.S. census, there are less than 1 percent of the country’s population over the age of 100. The world’s highest population of centenarians is in the U.S. and is roughly 97,000. On Sept. 25, Giles County added one more to that number with Citizen Lillian Jones.
The longtime Giles County resident celebrated the milestone surrounded by family and friends.
Born to Cecil F. White and Effie Lou Davis White in 1921 in Giles County, Jones has witnessed 10 decades of change in her community and the world. At age 16, she married Aubrey Jones and they raised five children together, until his death when Jones was 50 years old.
She has been a faithful member of Booth Chapel Church of Christ in Minor Hill and attended regularly, until health issues prevented participation.
“Long life is in her right hand; in her left are riches and honor.” — Proverbs 3:16
