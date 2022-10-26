The Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA) recently named Tammy Jackson as the THCA Nurse of the Year for her outstanding compassion for and dedication to senior care. Jackson is the staffing coordinator for AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
The honor is a prestigious one; THCA consists of more than 400 members across Tennessee and works to “maintain the high standards of licensed long-term care facilities” in the state.
Jackson’s dedication is not limited to patients but carries over to her colleagues as well.
“Her listening ear and comforting words show others how much she cares,” AHC Meadowbrook Administrator Nikki Raymer said. “She has created an environment where the residents and staff feel comfortable expressing their concerns and ideas.”
Throughout her 20-year career at AHC-Meadowbrook, it is this dedication that has helped her to rise through the ranks. Starting as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), she first became assistant director of nursing before moving into the position of staffing coordinator eight years ago.
“Tammy knew this role would be challenging, but she accepted the responsibility with grace and has made leaps and bounds in the organization and communication among the staff,” THCA stated, when announcing the award.
“Jackson has boosted the morale and efficiency of AHC Meadowbrook’s staff. She has developed specific assignment sheets for nurse aides that notate responsibilities for each day. This ensures the nurse aides receive communication at the beginning of each shift and allows them to leave comments for their relieving nurse aide.”
Jackson also serves as a CNA class instructor, helping students to learn at their own pace and encouraging them to ask questions and raise concerns.
“Tammy displays outstanding compassion for the residents and staff every day,” Raymer concluded.
