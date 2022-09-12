Fall planting usually means September to October plantings.
Here are tips to get you on the right track:
• Know the light requirement for your bulbs. Full sun is usually best.
• Be sure to plant the bulb at the correct depth.
• Plant in groupings for the best effect.
• Plan out your plantings; stacking bulb plantings allows for blooms at different times and maximizes your space.
Check out this publication for more information: bit.ly/TNbulbs
If you have any questions or issues that are related to horticulture, contact Giles Extension Agent Darby Payne Allday at 363-3523 or [email protected]. You can also stop by and see her at 132 S. Second St., Pulaski.
—Giles Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.