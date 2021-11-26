With a nip in the air and logs on the fire, the holiday season awaits. Get ready for the upcoming festivities as the celebrations begin all over Giles County.
Grab a coat and get the children prepared for a possible Santa sighting this year at any one of the five annual Christmas Parades throughout the county.
Minor Hill
After last year’s hiatus, the Minor Hill parade returns “Home for Christmas” Sunday, Nov. 28, with the Minor Hill Alliance taking the reins this year.
Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. at the Minor Hill Community Building and at 3 p.m. will start going north on Highway 11, turn left onto Puncheon Branch Road, then left onto Pickett Drive and end back at the community building.
This year’s grand marshals will be Minor Hill School’s retired teachers and staff.
Winners of the parade categories will receive an award and gift certificates to Minor Hill Hardware Store that include Best Overall to receive a $100 certificate and each of the following categories with first place receiving a $30 certificate and second place a $20 certificate for best Jeeps, classic cars, trucks/vehicles, ATVs, floats and horses.
Registration will begin before the lineup at 1 p.m. or contact Ashley Blair at 309-2014 to register and for more information.
While there will not be a city dinner this year, there will be a tree lighting festival at the Minor Hill City Park after the parade.
The activities will continue with crafts, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, Christmas music, food trucks, coffee truck and the tree lighting at dark.
Lynnville
Continue the jolly holiday fun with “An Old-Fashioned Hometown Christmas” at Lynnville’s parade Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
United States Congressman Dr. Mark Green will be this year’s grand marshal, with Lynnville’s 100-year-old residents serving as honorary grand marshals.
The parade will begin at the Lynnville Park, loop through town and end back at the park.
First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the best floats.
For anyone who wants to participate in the parade, you are encouraged to arrive at the park at 4 p.m. prior to the parade or contact Lynnville City Hall for early registration.
The fellowship will continue in the municipal building with refreshments and free Santa pictures following the parade.
Elkton
Come join in the nostalgia with Elkton’s “Christmas Movies” parade Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s grand marshal will be Elkton School Principal Dr. Casey Lewis.
Lineup will be at 5 p.m. at Elkton School.
Applications are available at Elkton City Hall. Deadline for registration is Dec. 1.
For more information, email cityofelkton@elktontn.com or call 468-2506.
Pulaski
Head down to the Pulaski Square for Giles Chamber’s “All I Want for Christmas” parade Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
UT Southern will be leading the parade.
“We look forward to a great parade this year,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said, adding that “Main Street Pulaski and the Chamber Diplomats will host a smaller version of Saturdays on the Square following the parade to add to the experience.”
Lineup will begin at Giles County High School at 4 p.m. The parade will travel north on First Street, west on Washington Street, south on Second Street, east on Cemetery Street, south on First Street and return to GCHS.
Awards will include Overall Best of Show (based on theme, only floats are eligible), first and second place floats for each category in commercial, church/religious and non-profit, and first and second place vehicles for each category of business and non-business and first and second place horses.
Deadline for registration is Dec. 10 at noon.
“Don’t forget to enjoy the Evergreen Expedition at the Giles County Agri Park before you get your spot to watch the parade,” Parker insisted.
Ardmore
Continue spreading that holiday cheer and attend Ardmore’s Christmas Parade Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
Lineup will be along Avenue West behind the high school with judging to begin at 5 p.m. with entrants needing to be lined up at this time to be judged.
There will be a $500 grand prize, a $300 first place, $200 second place and $100 third place and First National will also award plaques.
The route will begin at Ardmore Avenue, make a left on Main, travel under the overpass, turn at the Annex building, take a left on Hamlett, continue to Main Street and end at the Alabama park.
Registration forms may be picked up at the Ardmore town or city halls. There is no theme or fee for entry and registration can be completed up to the start of the parade.
Have a holly, jolly time spreading Christmas cheer this year. Merry Christmas!
