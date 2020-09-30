September is officially recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, and it is crucial that TN Voices continues to work to assist the Tennessee community in mental health support services, and shine a light on disparities in underserved populations.
Experts have feared a wave of depression and suicide triggered by complications of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of unemployment benefits, isolation and lessened access to mental health support services.
With all of the issues Tennesseans are dealing with, many pertaining to the crisis, anxiety, financial instability and lack of connection can not only exacerbate existing mental health issues and assist them in manifesting, but kickstart the onset of new diagnoses.
“All of our thoughts surrounding the pandemic are catastrophic in nature,” TN Voices CEO Rikki Harris said. “This is traumatic for anyone, so naturally, those with underlying mental health issues need more resources.”
Suicides have been rising in the U.S. over the past two decades, with 132 people every day on average ending their lives in 2018, according to the CDC. Overall, it is the 10th leading cause of death, with the highest rates among middle-aged white men in rural communities.
In the aftermath of the 2007 recession in the United States, about 10,000 more people, mostly middle-aged and older men, died by suicide than expected in a two-year span.
At least 35 states, including Tennessee, have reported a rise in fatal opioid overdoses during the pandemic, with fentanyl and methamphetamine increasingly implicated, according to the American Medical Association. Access to harm reduction and medical services have been thinning due to the physical distancing requirements and pressure of emergency rooms.
That’s where TN Voices steps in. Tennesseans can see professionals for as little as FREE. It’s a service provided by donors specifically for this reason. All anyone has to do is call, and the organization can get them the treatment they need.
“In an economic situation like this, one thing you most certainly can’t afford is to put off mental health treatment,” adds Harris.
Tennessee residents unemployed or without insurance and in need of mental health services can contact the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615-269-7751.
Tennesseans who need mental health support services can contact staff at 1-800-670-9882. To donate to help fund mental health services for Tennesseans in need, log onto TNVoices.org/Donate.
For a list of mental health resources, log onto TNVoices.org.
—TN Voices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.