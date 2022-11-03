The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center will host its annual commemorative walk Saturday, Nov. 5.
“The commemorative walk is held each year on the first Saturday of November in remembrance of the very first and last walk through Pulaski by the Cherokee on their way to new Indian territory in Oklahoma when the Bell Route traveled through the town,” said Peggy Tatum from the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with light refreshments followed by an opening prayer and presentation.
A procession from the Interpretive Center to the Trail of Tears Overlook at Richland Creek will then begin. Smudge walkers with sage will follow the flag corps and Echota Cherokee leader Foy Southard.
Snookie Strong Tower and AnnaMya Strong Tower of the Original Seven Council Fires Nation will drum and sing. The waters at the Overlook will be blessed with cedar and tobacco and a short story will be told.
By 11 a.m. the procession will have returned to the Interpretive Center for a program on Cherokee art. Artist Bernice Davidson will speak on behalf of artist Dena Coleman from Tahlequah, Okla. Coleman’s project “Art for Our Ancestors” will be unveiled, featuring works of art from students in Tahlequah which will be mounted in the viaduct alongside the pieces from Giles County students that were installed last year. Davidson will also discuss her life’s work memorializing the Trail of Tears through art.
Following the presentations, a hot meal will be available for purchase. The Interpretive Center will be open for tours and gift shop purchases until 5
p.m.
The Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center is located at 220 Stadium Street in Pulaski, TN.
To become a volunteer or if you would like more information about the Interpretive Center and the education and activities it provides, email [email protected] or find them on Facebook at “Giles County Tennessee Trail Of Tears.”
The Interpretive Center is open Sunday and Monday 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., as well as by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.