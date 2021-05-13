The Giles County Trail of Tears Memorial Committee, headed by Peggy Tatum, is soliciting recipes for a Second Edition cookbook to benefit the memorial.
“The first edition, which also encompassed the original design of the memorial, was based on the various projects of the memorial park,” explained board member Diana Steelman. “There have been some variations on the original plans, since the cookbook was published in 2003.”
Giles County holds the distinction of being the only geographical location at which two of the Trail of Tears routes — Bell’s Route and Benge’s Route — cross. Timing, harsh conditions and physical hardship along the route led to the loss of approximately 4,000 lives on the arduous journey.
Realizing the convergence of these two historic trails in Pulaski inspired locals to form a committee to pursue the construction of a fitting memorial to the Trail of Tears. The Trail of Tears Memorial Committee formulated a plan for an Interpretive Center to be constructed on city-owned property located in Pleasant Run Park.
A bronze statue, paying tribute to the families who traveled the trail, stands at the east end of the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center, while a map of the march is displayed on the west side entrance.
The cookbook is welcoming contributions from the community with a deadline of July 1.
“We will accept any and all recipes,” Steelman said. “If you have a recipe that has been passed down, feel free to share it as well. We will have Native American recipes, basic and canning. Natural herbal remedies are most welcome. There will be beverages and entertaining as well as traditional.”
Currently, the Center is open only one day a week, owing to a shortage of volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our chairman opens the interpretive center every Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., unless there is an emergency or inclement weather,” Steelman said. “Tours are $2 per person and private tours can be set up by going onto our Facebook page and asking for an appointment date and time. We will confirm or try to see if there is another date available.
“We love tour groups and have had several. One of which was 22 young women soccer players, their coach and bus driver from outside of Fort Wayne, Ind., here for a tournament. [They] made an appointment and Peggy enjoyed sharing a small piece of Giles County history.”
The cookbook is due to be out by October of this year and a tasting event is planned.
“The original book was available through the Giles County Chamber of Commerce and helped the project to move along. We hope to repeat its success with a Tasting on the Trail sampler evening.”
To submit a recipe, you may send it to: GCTrailofTears@gmail.com with the subject line: recipe, or mail to: Giles County Trail of Tears, 220 Stadium St., Pulaski, TN 38478, and add Attention Recipe on your envelope.
