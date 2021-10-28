Halloween is the kick-off of the fall and winter holiday season. Lately, we are all in need of a little normalcy in our lives and kids most of all. Many communities and organizations are coming together to provide families with safe Halloween and trick-or-treat opportunities. These are some tricks and treats on how to do that.
Get in on the fun of it all by accompanying children younger than 12.
Put a piece of paper in a pocket or pin it to your child’s costume with their name, address and phone number, in case you get separated.
Encourage trick or treating with friends or family members using the buddy system. Make sure one of the members of the group has a flashlight and some fresh batteries.
For older children, set ground rules that include a route in a neighborhood you are familiar with and a strict curfew for return. Have your child carry a cell phone for checking in regularly and be sure they know to stay on sidewalks and be especially careful of traffic. Remind them to go only to clearly lit homes; NEVER accept treats by approaching a car.
Inspect goodies carefully before eating them. The standard rules apply: never eat anything that is opened or in a damaged package; don’t eat homemade treats from an unknown source; and don’t overindulge. Remember, too much of a good thing, even candy, can make for an upset tummy that can ruin a night of fun.
At home, put away any hazards like garden hoses, toys or bikes that trick-or-treaters might trip on.
Make sure your walkway and steps are well lit for good visibility.
If you have pets, be sure to keep them under control or out of the fray completely — normally friendly pets can chase or bite someone they don’t know.
If trick-or-treating is not something that works for your family, you might want to consider a candy swap with neighbors or friends. Because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, most Halloween celebrations are happening on Saturday.
Trunk or Treat events are happening all over Giles County, including the one on the Courthouse Square Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3-5:30 p.m. If you are going to be out on Halloween in a car, watch for children crossing streets and be extra careful entering or leaving driveways and side streets.
Extra care means a safe Halloween for everyone.
