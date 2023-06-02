City of Pulaski employees install the monument to the 110th and 111th Regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops as Derrick Coffey, who modeled for the piece being assembled, watches with Vivian Sims.
The monument is located at Cave Spring Heritage Plaza on North First Street in Pulaski.
It will be unveiled in a ceremony scheduled for June 17 at 11 a.m.
The U.S. Colored Troops served during the Civil War and were mustered and camped in Pulaski on what is now known as Fort Hill.
More information will be available in the June 14 edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
